Delhi reels under heavy rain as IMD issues red alert, more downpours expected

New Delhi:

Heavy rain battered Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade its earlier orange alert to a red alert, signalling intense rainfall and the possibility of severe disruptions in the coming hours. Several parts of the capital witnessed intense downpours by late evening, with visuals from Kartavya Path and India Gate showing sheets of rain and low visibility. Waterlogging was reported in multiple low-lying areas, though the traffic impact remained limited due to it being a weekend.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain over Delhi in the next few hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h. The red alert will remain in effect through Monday, with authorities urging people to stay indoors unless necessary.

Surrounding regions on alert too

Alongside Delhi, the IMD has also forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in neighbouring parts of Haryana, including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal, and Nuh, over the next two hours. Eastern Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh may experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning.

Wet weekend continues

Sunday morning brought light to moderate rain across the capital, offering some respite from the high humidity. However, by evening, the rain intensified sharply. This comes after two consecutive days of moderate to heavy rainfall in Delhi, which had already left roads waterlogged and triggered major traffic snarls across key stretches on Friday and Saturday.

Weather forecast ahead

According to the IMD, generally cloudy skies with spells of moderate to heavy rain are likely to persist in Delhi over the next few days. The weather office has advised local authorities to remain prepared for possible disruptions due to urban flooding and advised residents to monitor official alerts.

(With agency inputs)