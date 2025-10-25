Delhi AQI improves further, but remains in 'poor' category | Check here Delhi AQI: According to Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), the overall AQI in Delhi is expected to fluctuate between 'poor' and 'very poor' in the next six days.

New Delhi:

The overall air quality index (AQI) further improved in Delhi on Saturday morning, but remained in the 'poor' category, thanks to an increase in wind speed in the national capital region (NCR). According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the statutory body that comes under the central government, the AQI was hovering around 257 at 6 am on Saturday.

The AQI between 0 and 51 is categorised as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe', according to the CPCB.

According to Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS), the overall AQI in Delhi is expected to fluctuate between 'poor' and 'very poor' in the next six days.

What is the area-wise AQI in Delhi?

However, the AQI remained in the 'severe' category and was recorded at 411 in Anand Vihar, showed the data available at CPCB's SAMEER app. In areas such as Bawana (318), Chandni Chowk (309), Jahangirpui (302), Punjabi Bagh (301), Shadipur (328), Vivek Vihar (302), and Wazirpur (323), it remained in the 'very poor' category.

In Alipur (291), Ashok Vihar (279), Aya Nagar (224), Burari Crossing (288), Mathura Road (255), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (204), Dwarka Sector 8 (269), IGI Airport (229), Dilshad Garden (274), ITO (250), JLN Stadium (241), Lodhi Road (213), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (224), Mandir Marg (204), Mundka (272), Narela (263), Nehru Nagar (272), DU (238), NSIT Dwarka (211), Okhla Phase 2 (259), Patparganj (262), Pusa (207), RK Puram (268), Rohini (274), Sirifort (266), and Sonia Vihar (264), the AQI was in 'poor' category.

In DTU (180), Najafgarh (182), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (176), the AQI was recorded in the 'moderate' category.

What is the AQI in Delhi's neigbhouring regions?

In Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, the AQI was in the 'poor' category was recorded at 274, 259, 283, and 223, respectively. In Faridabad, the AQI was at 198 in the 'moderate' category, data on the SAMEER app showed.