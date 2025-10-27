Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category; IMD predicts light rains in city Delhi AQI: It is expected that the air quality in Delhi and its neigbhouring areas may improve from Monday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains or drizzles in the region.

New Delhi:

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, but will likely improve as the weather department has predicted light rains in the national capital. According to the data available at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 315 at 6 am on Monday.

The AQI also remained in the 'very poor' category in neigbhouring Noida and Ghaziabad, and was recorded 331 and 321, respectively, as per the SAMEER app, a mobile application developed by the CPCB. The AQI slightly improved in Greater Noida (288) and Gurugram (244), and was recorded in the 'poor' category.

In Faridabad, it was in 'moderate' category and was recorded at 198 at 6 am on Monday, SAMEER data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

AQI may improve from Monday

It is expected that the air quality in Delhi and its neigbhouring areas may improve from Monday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains or drizzles in the region on October 27. It also said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 29 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest in October in the past two years. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature was 1.4 notches below normal. In October 2023, the minimum temperature dipped to 15.9 degrees Celsius and had settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius in the same month last year.

NDMC launches phase 2 of 'mist sprayer project'

On Sunday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had launched the second phase of its "mist sprayer project" along Shanti Path and Africa Avenue roads to help curb rising air pollution. The civic body, in a statement, said that the continuation follows the successful first phase at Lodhi Road.

Mist sprayers mounted on electric poles release fine droplets of treated water, which help settle dust and pollutants, improving air quality. The system also aids in watering roadside plants and conserving water.