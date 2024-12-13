Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Delhi's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana to be rolled out in 10-15 days: CM Atishi

Delhi: Speaking about other measures taken by the AAP government to empower women, Atishi highlighted the improved quality of education in government schools, which are predominantly attended by girls, ensuring equal education opportunities.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 18:33 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 18:33 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi today (December 13) announced that the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the national capital, will be rolled out in the next 10-15 days as the government is working on the registration process.

Atishi stated that before the end of the current financial year- by March 31, 2025- women will receive one or two installments under this scheme. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of the scheme on Thursday (December 12) and promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power.

The AAP government allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme under the budget. The eligibility criteria of the potential beneficiaries laid down that the woman should not be employed with the government or receiving pension, and they should not be paying GST or income tax.

The scheme is likely to benefit around 45 lakh eligible women, a significant number which the AAP believes would help the party bolster its performance in the poll, especially because of the promise to raise the amount to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana is fulfillment of govt's promise to empower women: Atishi 

During a press conference in the national capital, Atishi said the scheme is a fulfillment of the government's promise to empower women.

"We have kept our promise of providing Rs 1,000 assistance to women. Despite all efforts by the opposition to obstruct this initiative, we have successfully ensured its rollout," she said.

The scheme aims to provide financial independence to women, ensuring they do not have to depend on family members for small personal needs, she added. Regarding eligibility, Atishi explained that permanent government employees, women who paid income tax in the last financial year and those already receiving any form of pension will not qualify for the benefits.

She also mentioned the provision of free healthcare through Mohalla Clinics, allowing women to access treatment without financial constraints. Additionally, the government provides free bus travel to women, helping them commute easily for education, jobs, or job searches, she said.

In the run for the upcoming Delhi elections, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, having won 62 out of 70 seats in the last election.

