Delhi minister Parvesh Verma takes fresh swipe at Kejriwal: 'Will he become Punjab CM or Rajya Sabha MP?' Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to Punjab, saying that he had already predicted this move of Kejriwal during the Delhi assembly election.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma has taken a fresh dig at Arvind Kejriwal, stating that after facing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP chief might now shift his focus to Punjab to safeguard his party's government there.

Speaking to reporters, Verma stated, "As I was saying during election campaigning, after losing in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal would run to Punjab. Now, they have a government there, he wants to safeguard it. Now, will he become a Rajya Sabha MP or Punjab CM, let's see in the coming days." BJP spokesperson RP Singh slammed the Punjab government for treating Kejriwal as a "VIP" stating that he is neither an MLA nor a Chief Minister. Lashing out further, Singh said that Punjab would also reject him in the upcoming days. On Arvind Kejriwal, RP Singh said, "He is neither an MLA nor a CM, but the Punjab govt still treats him as a VIP and provides security. Like Delhi, in the coming days, Punjab will also reject him."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Kejriwal

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also criticized the AAP national convenor over the alleged misuse of public funds, questioning the extensive security and arrangements during his visit to Punjab. "There are cars worth more than Rs 2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his (Arvind Kejriwal's) convoy for his 'Vipassana. ' What type of a common man is he?... Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab's money. His purpose is not 'Vipassana' but to fulfil his dream of becoming a CM... The people of Ludhiana will never let Sanjeev Arora (candidate from Ludhiana West) win,' he said.

Kejriwal reaches Punjab

Kejriwal arrived at a guest house in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Tuesday amid tight security. His visit comes ahead of the upcoming elections, with AAP focusing on strengthening its presence in the state. AAP's Sanjeev Arora is set to contest the Ludhiana West by-election, a seat that fell vacant after the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month. Arora's nomination has sparked speculation about Arvind Kejriwal's potential entry into the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Kejriwal's corruption will be exposed, won't be able to come out of Tihar in this birth: Parvesh Verma