Delhi Minister Atishi to make 'big' announcement related to coaching centres today

In the wake of recent events and growing concerns over the safety and regulatory compliance of coaching centres in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader and minister Atishi is set to make a "big" announcement on Wednesday. This comes amidst the ongoing crackdown by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which has already sealed several coaching centres found operating in violation of building bylaws. Taking to her official X account, Atishi said, "I will make a big announcement related to coaching centres today at 10 o'clock."

Atishi's announcement comes four days after three UPSC aspirants died after the basement of a building housing a coaching institute was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday (July 27) evening. The tragedy at Rau's IAS Study Circle has prompted urgent calls for stricter enforcement of safety norms in educational institutions. In response, the MCD has taken decisive action, sealing a total of 29 basements of coaching centres since Sunday, including prominent names in Central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar and other areas of the city.

Students begin hunger strike in Delhi

Meanwhile, civil services aspirants holding a protest against the death of three students in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Tuesday began an indefinite hunger strike to demand action in the case. More than 400 students have been participating in the protest for the past three days amid heavy police deployment. A protesting student said 10 aspirants started an indefinite hunger strike till their main demands, including compensation of Rs 5 crore to the victims' families, were met. "We had a brief hope that the administration would listen to us, we would be heard by the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) coaching lobby, the authorities but after four days we have realised that this protest is going nowhere," told a woman student sitting on the hunger strike to news agency PTI.

Three civil services aspirants died

It should be noted here that three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in heavy rain Saturday night (July 27) which led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point. Following this incident, a Delhi court has sent the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre to 14-day judicial custody. Following the incident, Rao IAS Study Circle released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of the three students.

