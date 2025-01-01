Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 7.4 degree Celsius on first morning of New Year 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) People visit the India Gate on the first day of the New Year

Delhi cold wave: Delhiites woke up to a foggy and chilly morning on the first day of the New Year 2025 in the national capital, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold day conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places in Delhi, and dense fog is present in some locations today.

The city's minimum temperature, though slightly warmer than the seasonal average, dropped by nearly two degrees compared to Tuesday. The relative humidity was measured at 87 per cent, and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has said that the wind speed is likely to increase to 14 to 18 kilometres per hour during the afternoon and gradually decline to less than 8 kilometres per hour by the evening. Smog or shallow fog is expected during the evening and the night.

