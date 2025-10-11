Delhi Metro services on four lines to begin from 3:15 am on October 12; here’s why The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an early start for metro services on four key lines on October 12. Starting at 3:15 AM, metro trains will run at intervals.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate early morning metro services on October 12 to accommodate the participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The marathon is set to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and in light of this, the DMRC has adjusted its train schedules to provide early access to the metro for those attending.

Early start on four major lines: Red, yellow, blue and violet

As per the DMRC's announcement, metro services will begin at 3:15 AM from the terminal stations on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines. These services will be crucial for marathon participants who need to arrive at the stadium early for the event.

Red Line: Rithala to Shaheed Sthal

Yellow Line: Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre, Gurugram

Blue Line: Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali

Violet Line: Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh

The DMRC has confirmed that metro trains will operate at specific intervals for the convenience of marathon participants:

From 3:15 AM to 4:00 AM, trains will run every 15 minutes.

From 4:00 AM to 6:00 AM, the interval will be 20 minutes.

After 6:00 AM, the regular Sunday schedule will resume.

For all other metro lines not directly serving the marathon event, services will begin according to the regular Sunday timetable. To ensure a smooth experience for participants, marathon organisers will sponsor metro travel, offering free to-and-fro rides. Runners can collect special wristbands with unique QR codes when they pick up their bibs. These wristbands will allow them to access free travel on the metro for the day.

Volunteers will be stationed at key metro stations like Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, and Jangpura to assist participants and provide directions on the event day.