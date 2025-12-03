Delhi MCD Vinod Nagar by-election result: BJP's Sarla Chaudhary leads over AAP's Geeta Rawat The 2022 win marked BJP’s recovery in Vinod Nagar after AAP had been competitive in prior cycles.

The Vinod Nagar results are eagerly awaited as counting begins for one of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections. Voting for the bypolls took place on November 30 to fill seats vacated after sitting councillors moved to higher offices in the Delhi Assembly or Parliament. Across all wards, 51 candidates including 26 women were in the fray, but Vinod Nagar registered a moderate turnout of 36.47%, slightly below overall ward averages.

Vinod Nagar results LIVE: BJP in the driver’s seat

Vinod Nagar, Ward 198, is a general (unreserved) seat in the unified MCD. In the 2022 MCD elections, BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi won the seat by defeating AAP’s Kuldeep Bhandari with a margin of approximately 2,311 votes.

Congress candidates have historically had a limited presence in the ward, leaving BJP and AAP as the main political players. The 2022 win marked BJP’s recovery in the ward after AAP had been competitive in prior cycles, establishing a reputation for closely fought contests.

Who’s contesting from Vinod Nagar in 2025

The 2025 by-election has attracted attention for its triangular dynamic, though BJP and AAP remain the primary contenders:

BJP: Sarla Chaudhary, aiming to retain the seat and consolidate BJP’s municipal hold.

AAP: Geeta Rawat, representing AAP’s attempt to challenge BJP’s dominance and appeal to younger voters.

Others: Independent candidates and smaller parties may also contest, but their chances are currently seen as marginal compared to the main two parties.

For BJP, a victory in Vinod Nagar helps maintain control of Ward 198 and strengthens the party’s overall position in the MCD ahead of future mayoral and civic elections. For AAP, a win would signal growing voter confidence in South Delhi and could indicate a shift in the party’s fortunes in urban wards.

Vinod Nagar by-poll election results LIVE

BJP leading in Vinod Nagar with 4,137 votes, shows early trends

BJP candidate Sarla Chaudhary is currently in the lead in the Vinod Nagar by-election, securing 4,137 votes, while Aam Aadmi Party’s Geeta Rawat trails with 2,563 votes, a gap of 1,574 votes. Counting is still underway, but the current trend gives BJP a strong edge in this tightly watched Ward 198 contest.