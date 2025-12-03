Delhi MCD Mundka Bypoll results: AAP's Anil defeats BJP's Jai Pal to win Ward No.35 in by-election Delhi MCD Mundka Bypoll results: Aam Aadmi Party's Anil won the Mundka ward in the Delhi MCD bypolls. He defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Jai Pal during the counting of votes.

New Delhi:

Delhi MCD Mundka Bypoll results: The Bypolls for the Mundka Ward No.35 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took place on November 30, along with 11 other wards. Aam Aadmi Party's Anil won the Mundka ward by beating the BJP's Jai Pal in Ward No.35 in the by-election.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jai Pal, Aam Aadmi Party's Anil, and the Congress Party's Mukesh are the contestants in the fray for the post. The bypolls for the ward were mandated after the then-councillor Gajendra Singh Drall was elected to the Delhi Assembly earlier this year.

Singh Drall won the Mundka (Ward Number 35) in the 2022 MCD Election as an independent candidate by defeating Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Anil by 9,348 votes. Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won the Mundka Assembly seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls by defeating the AAP candidate Jasbir Karala by 10,550 votes.