AAP-BJP clash | HIGHLIGHTS

Delhi MCD AAP-BJP clash LIVE: The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that during the secret voting, the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of the secret ballot.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2023 9:19 IST
Image Source : PTI. Ruckus between BJP, AAP members inside MCD house over election of members of the standing committee at Civic Centre in New Delhi.

Delhi MCD AAP-BJP clash LIVE UPDATES: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming today (February 23) morning, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday (February 22). The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that during the secret voting, the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of the secret ballot. Henceforth, BJP has demanded the votes cast be rejected and fresh elections are conducted. While the house was adjourned, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out against BJP and said, "BJP councillors are trying to postpone the standing committee polls. Supreme Court had clearly said that all elections should happen in the first sitting. So, we want the elections today only, whether it happens at night or in the morning."

Delhi AAP-BJP councillors clash

  • Feb 23, 2023 2:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi: AAP holds presser after victory in Mayor, Dy Mayor elections

  • Feb 23, 2023 1:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi BJP alleges irregularities, demands fresh voting

    The Delhi BJP demanded fresh voting for elections of the MCD standing committee members alleging irregularities by the AAP. In a joint press conference, party MP Parvesh Verma claimed that despite objection of BJP councillors, newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the AAP allowed members to carry mobile phones to the booth area during the voting. He claimed that the municipal secretary too has recommended fresh voting for the election of the standing committee members in his report to the authorities. Verma claimed the use of mobile phones was allowed by the mayor to keep a check on cross-voting by AAP councillors. AAP councillors who cast their votes were clicking pictures and sending it to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Verma claimed. The election began on Wednesday evening but was hampered due to the BJP councillors' protest against the decision of the mayor, who was presiding over the poll process, to allow councillors to carry mobile phones while casting votes.

  • Feb 23, 2023 1:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP is most corrupt party: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

  • Feb 23, 2023 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We are not afraid of cross voting: Sanjay Singh

  • Feb 23, 2023 12:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP did not respect democracy again: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

    "They did not respect the house and did not respect democracy again. This is extremely shameful. We are not afraid of cross-voting at all, people from Delhi have given us the mandate and shown faith in us. They (BJP) have lost elections, they'll be afraid," said Shelly Oberoi, Delhi Mayor.

     

  • Feb 23, 2023 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    MCD House adjourned for the day without electing standing committee

    The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing committee members. The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10:00 am on Friday shortly afterwards. Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.

  • Feb 23, 2023 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP councillors protest over election of members to Standing Committee of MCD

  • Feb 23, 2023 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi addresses press conference amid AAP-BJP clash

    Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi addressed a press conference on February 23 amid the AAP-BJP clash and sloganeering at MCD House.

  • Feb 23, 2023 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Proceedings of MCD house in Delhi adjourned till 10:00 am tomorrow

    The proceedings of MCD house in the national capital adjourned till 10:00 am tomorrow (February 24) amid ruckus and sloganeering by AAP, BJP councillors. 

  • Feb 23, 2023 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    AAP leaders to address 'Press Conference' today

    Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address an important Press Conference today (February 23) at around 9:30 am.

  • Feb 23, 2023 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    'BJP’s gundagardi caught on camera', alleges AAP's Atishi

  • Feb 23, 2023 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    AAP, BJP councillors throw bottles, ballot boxes at MCD House | WATCH

  • Feb 23, 2023 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi: Proceedings of MCD house adjourned again for 1-hour amid sloganeering

  • Feb 23, 2023 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Manish Sisodia alleges BJP for creating ruckus at MCD house

  • Feb 23, 2023 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    AAP alleges BJP for creating ruckus inside MCD House

  • Feb 23, 2023 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Additional DCP Shashank Jaiswal inspects Civic Center in view of ruckus

  • Feb 23, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    When and what led to clashes inside MCD House?

    The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that during the secret voting, the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of the secret ballot. Henceforth, BJP has demanded the votes cast be rejected and fresh elections are conducted.While the house was adjourned, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out against BJP and said, "BJP councillors are trying to postpone the standing committee polls. Supreme Court had clearly said that all elections should happen in the first sitting. So, we want the elections today only, whether it happens at night or in the morning."

     

  • Feb 23, 2023 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    MCD house adjourned for 5th time after resuming today morning

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming today (February 23) morning, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday (February 22). The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. 

  • Feb 23, 2023 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ruckus, sloganeering continue at MCD house as AAP-BJP councillors clash with each other

