AAP-BJP clash | HIGHLIGHTS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Ruckus between BJP, AAP members inside MCD house over election of members of the standing committee at Civic Centre in New Delhi.

Delhi MCD AAP-BJP clash LIVE UPDATES : The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming today (February 23) morning, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday (February 22). The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows. The chaos erupted during the election for the members of the standing committee when BJP alleged that during the secret voting, the councillors were taking photographs of the ballots through their mobile, which is a violation of the secret ballot. Henceforth, BJP has demanded the votes cast be rejected and fresh elections are conducted. While the house was adjourned, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out against BJP and said, "BJP councillors are trying to postpone the standing committee polls. Supreme Court had clearly said that all elections should happen in the first sitting. So, we want the elections today only, whether it happens at night or in the morning."