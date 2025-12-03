Delhi MCD Greater Kailash by-election result LIVE: BJP’s Anjum Mandal leading Greater Kailash, Ward 173, is a women-reserved seat in the unified MCD. In the 2022 elections, Shikha Roy of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating AAP’s Ajit Kaur Pasricha by a margin of roughly 2,700 votes, while Congress’ Shakuntla Dahima trailed behind.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for a political showdown as the Greater Kailash results start rolling in on Wednesday, alongside outcomes from 11 other wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The by-elections were called to fill seats vacated after councillors moved to the Delhi Assembly or Parliament, and polling took place on November 30. Across all 12 wards, including Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar, 51 candidates including 26 women were in the fray.

In Greater Kailash, the turnout was surprisingly low at just 26.76%, well below the overall 38.51% for the 12 wards. This sets the stage for an unpredictable finish, with the result likely to hinge on which party mobilizes its base most effectively.

Greater Kailash: A BJP stronghold?

Greater Kailash, Ward 173, is a women-reserved seat in the unified MCD. In the 2022 elections, Shikha Roy of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating AAP’s Ajit Kaur Pasricha by a margin of roughly 2,700 votes, while Congress’ Shakuntla Dahima trailed behind. The result cemented BJP’s recent dominance in the ward, but AAP’s continued presence, along with Congress’ efforts to stay relevant, keeps the contest highly competitive.

Who's in the fray this time in Greater Kailash

For the 2025 by-election, the competition in Greater Kailash is a three-way fight:

BJP: Anjum Mandal, aiming to retain her seat and consolidate the party’s municipal strength.

AAP: Eeshna Gupta, one of the youngest candidates in the entire bypoll cycle, representing a push to attract younger voters.

Congress: Garvit Singhvi, seeking to revive Congress’ influence in a ward where it has been largely sidelined.

Smaller parties and independents are also contesting, but the spotlight remains firmly on this triangular battle.

What’s at stake in Greater Kailash?

For BJP, holding Greater Kailash ensures a continued grip on a key women-reserved seat and strengthens its hand ahead of the mayoral election. For AAP, winning here would signal a comeback in South Delhi, showcasing the party’s resilience after recent setbacks. For Congress, a victory could mark a strategic revival in a ward where it has struggled to remain relevant.

With such a low voter turnout, the outcome could defy predictions, making every vote count. As the counting begins, all eyes are on the greater kailash results live, waiting to see which party will emerge victorious in this tightly contested ward.

