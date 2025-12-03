Delhi MCD Chandni Chowk Bypoll results: BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta wins Ward No.74 in by-election Delhi MCD Chandni Chowk Bypoll results: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suman Kumar Gupta won the Chandni Chowk ward during the counting of votes for the Delhi MCD bypolls. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had campaigned for him ahead of the bypolls.

New Delhi:

The Bypolls for the Chandni Chowk Ward No.65 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took place on November 30, along with 11 other wards. The counting of the votes for Mundka began at 8 AM today. BJP candidate Suman Kumar Gupta won the ward after securing 7,825 votes. He defeated the Aam Aadmi Party's Harsh Sharma.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had campaigned for the BJP candidate at the Chandni Chowk. She held a roadshow with Gupta in the area as the saffron party looked to win the ward.

BJP's Gupta, AAP's Sharma, and the Congress Party's Ajay Kumar Jain were the contestants in the fray for the post. The bypolls for the ward were mandated after the then-councillor Punardeep Singh Sawhney was elected to the Delhi Assembly earlier this year.

Sawhney won the Chandni Chowk (Ward Number 74) in the 2022 MCD Election by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravinder Kumar by 1,216 votes. Later, Sawhney won the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls by defeating the BJP candidate Satish Jain by 16,572 votes.

More to follow...