New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area on Monday. After receiving information about the incident, a total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the pot. This restaurant is located on the first floor of Rajouri Garden. So far no causality or injuries reported.

The fire broke out at around 2pm following which at least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flame under control.