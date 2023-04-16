Follow us on Image Source : ANI Man stabbed in Delhi's Tughlak Road succumbs to injuries

Delhi: A 20 year old man succumbed to injuries after being stabbed in front of the Loknayak Bhawan in Delhi's Tughlak Road area, police said on Sunday.

The man identified as Akash was stabbed by an unidentified person around 8 pm, a senior police officer said. The man had been standing in front of the building was stabbed on the upper right side of the abdomen, police said.

A video purporting to show police personnel lifting the unconscious victim, who is bleeding profusely, is available with PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, "The motive is unclear though it looks like personal enmity. The man was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was declared brought dead."

A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the suspect, he said. The police are also looking for CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene to identify the suspect and establish the sequence of events.

ALSO READ | Delhi liquorgate: CBI questions Arvind Kejriwal for nine hours | What we know so far

ALSO READ | Delhi BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat over AAP's 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi