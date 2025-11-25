Delhi man jumps in front of train at Rohini West metro station, dies An initial probe revealed that Negi reached the metro station and jumped in front of a train coming from Rithala and heading towards Kashmere Gate on the Red Line.

New Delhi:

In a suspected case of suicide, a 37-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's Rohini West Metro Station on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Hemant Negi, a resident of Rohini Sector-2.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 5:03 pm reporting that a passenger had jumped before an approaching train near Gate No. 3 of the station on the Red Line.

A police team reached the spot and found that the injured had already been shifted to BSA Hospital in an ambulance. At the hospital, police collected the medico-legal case report of Negi, who was declared dead by doctors in the casualty ward, an officer said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Negi jumped in front of a train arriving from Rithala and headed towards Kashmere Gate. He was employed with a private firm in Ghaziabad, officials said.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the site and collected evidence.

