Delhi: Man accused of killing co-worker arrested after 24 years from Bihar's Nalanda

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a man from Bihar's Nalanda for allegedly killing a factory worker in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar area 24 years ago, Delhi Police said on Saturday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar, the arrested accused is Sakender Kumar (44). He along with three others -- Pappu Yadav, Montu Yadav, and Vijay -- allegedly strangulated their co-worker Ram Swaroop to death in 2000.

"Ram Swaroop's decomposed body was recovered from under plastic bags at the factory. During the investigation, Mantu Yadav was arrested, but the others remained absconding and were declared proclaimed offenders by a court," the police officer said. Providing details about the arrest after such a long time, the DCP said that the Delhi Police received information about the whereabouts of Sakender Kumar. Acting upon the inputs, they raided the village in Bihar's Nalanda and nabbed him.

Sakender accepted his involvement in murder: Delhi Police

"Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Sakender Kumar alias Sakki, who was absconding for almost 24 years in a murder case," he said. DCP Satish Kumar revealed that Sakender accepted his involvement in the murder along with the other three accused during interrogation. He told the police that the murder was a fallout of an altercation between Pappu Yadav and the victim, the officer added.

Investigation underway

Furthermore, the official said Sakender disclosed that they strangulated Ram Swaroop and concealed his body under a raw plastics layer in a room within the factory and locked the room. To evade the arrest, Sakender fled the national capital and lived across various cities, the DCP further mentioned. Some years later, he took a job in a grocery delivery company in Patna and got settled there along with his family, police added. They said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

