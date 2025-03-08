Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to be launched shortly: Here’s when will women start getting Rs 2,500 Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: As part of the scheme, Delhi women from economically weaker sections will receive Rs 2,500 as a monthly allowance. After the scheme is launched on March 8, the application process will start on the same day.

The Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which was one of the poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Delhi assembly elections, will be launched on Saturday by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. As part of the scheme, Delhi women from economically weaker sections will receive Rs 2,500 as a monthly allowance. After the scheme is launched on March 8, the application process will start on the same day.

The Delhi cabinet will likely meet on March 8 regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which would provide financial assistance worth Rs 2,500 to women residing in the national capital.

Addressing Women Power for Viksit Bharat 2047 on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations, CM Rekha Gupta says, "Our nation has progressed in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'... We are on the third phase - 'Beti Badhao' and we all need to work on this... Today, symbolism does not work, but women actually are representatives, present the budget, handle foreign departments, protect the nation, and have made a major space in every field for themselves..."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people and for this purpose, she will meet women, families, youth and professionals from different sectors.

What is Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana?

The Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is in line with efforts undertaken in other BJP-governed states, including the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra.

The Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a cash scheme that the BJP announced in its election manifesto ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections. This women-centric scheme promises to pay Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance to women beneficiaries. This scheme has been designed for women from economically weaker sections of the national capital.

Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Check who are eligible?

The women beneficiaries who are residing in Delhi between the ages of 18-60, with a family income less than Rs 3 lakh per annum and are non-tax payers, are eligible under the Mahil Samriddhi Yojana.

However, this scheme does not extend to government employees or individuals receiving financial assistance from other government schemes.

Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Registration details

The Delhi government said it is in the process of developing an online portal for registration and added that an IT system will be established to validate applications and identify eligible candidates. Other government departments have been requested to share data to facilitate the selection of beneficiaries.

Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: List of documents for registration

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Address Proof

Registered Mobile Number

Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: When will women receive Rs 2,500

It is expected that approximately 15-20 lakh women will benefit from the scheme. The Delhi Government revealed plans to streamline the process by merging data from the Chief Electoral Officer and the Food and Civil Supplies Department to identify eligible women. Then, the portal will connect applications to Aadhaar cards and cross-check eligibility against existing government aid.

The beneficiaries will receive the benefits after the due registration and scrutiny process is complete. However, the exact deadline is not mentioned in this matter.