Delhi: Liquor mafia crushes police constable to death in Nangloi area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police personnel at a checkpost (File)

A Delhi Police constable was killed by the liquor mafia as he tried to stop his car in the wee hours of Sunday. Constable Sandeep was crushed by the car being driven by a liquor supplier in Nangloi area of ​​Delhi.

"A constable was killed as he was crushed by a car in a road rage incident in the Nagaloi area last night after he asked the car driver to move the car. The constable was allegedly dragged for 10 meters and hit another car. The police have seized the car while the accused is absconding," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to police sources, the constable posted in Nangloi police station got information that the liquor supplier's car was coming, then he signalled the car to stop but it did not stop and hit the constable.

Police recovered the car, but liquor has not been found in the vehicle. The incident happened around 3 am in the wee hours.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an operation to arrest the culprit.