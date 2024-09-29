Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Liquor mafia crushes police constable to death in Nangloi area

Delhi: Liquor mafia crushes police constable to death in Nangloi area

The Delhi Police said that it has initiated a probe into the crime and launched a search operation to arrest the member of the liquor mafia who killed the constable.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 8:53 IST
Delhi Police personnel at a checkpost (File)
Image Source : PTI Delhi Police personnel at a checkpost (File)

A Delhi Police constable was killed by the liquor mafia as he tried to stop his car in the wee hours of Sunday. Constable Sandeep was crushed by the car being driven by a liquor supplier in Nangloi area of ​​Delhi.

"A constable was killed as he was crushed by a car in a road rage incident in the Nagaloi area last night after he asked the car driver to move the car. The constable was allegedly dragged for 10 meters and hit another car. The police have seized the car while the accused is absconding," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to police sources, the constable posted in Nangloi police station got information that the liquor supplier's car was coming, then he signalled the car to stop but it did not stop and hit the constable.

Police recovered the car, but liquor has not been found in the vehicle. The incident happened around 3 am in the wee hours.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and launched an operation to arrest the culprit.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement