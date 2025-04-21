Delhi LG VK Saxena felicitates top 'Traffic Praharis' volunteers for exemplary contribution to road safety Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said that their selfless contribution has helped instill discipline and improve safety on roads.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday (April 21) felicitated 'Traffic Prahari' volunteers and traffic police officials for their exemplary service and dedication, during an event held at Adarsh Auditorium, Delhi Police Headquarters. The Delhi LG presented medals and cash prizes worth Rs 6 lakh to Traffic Prahari volunteers who earned the highest reward points between September 2024 and February 2025 through the Prahari mobile application. He also felicitated five Delhi Traffic Police officials with trophies for their dedication and exemplary service.

Governor awarded 11 traffic Prahari volunteers

The Governor awarded 11 traffic Prahari volunteers, including SC Kakkar, who won the recognition every month from September 2024 to February 2025. Other winners included Mohit Sharma, Amanpreet Singh, Sunita Singh Tomar, Mayur Kumar, Shubham Gupta, Sandeep Kumar, Shahbaz, Pawan, Rajesh Sikka and Bharat Singh Tomar. The recognised volunteers were also awarded medals along with the prize money.

Five DTP officials who received trophies included Shashank Jaiswal, DCP Traffic, who saved the life of a road crash victim by providing timely CPR and HC Satish Kumari, who also came to the aid of a road crash victim and assisted him with medical help. Others included Traffic Inspector Abhishek Kumar, Sub-inspector Vinita Kaushik and HC Sonam from Road Safety Cell for their exemplary work in the line of duty.

The event was graced by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora, Special CP (Special Cell) Vivek Gogia, Special CP (Zone II) Ajay Chaudhry, and Special CP (Zone I) K Jagadeesan.

Addressing the Traffic praharis and the audience present on the occasion, the LG said, "I am proud to felicitate these champions of Delhi, who rose above their daily responsibilities and played an active part in making Delhi safer. Their selfless contribution has helped instill discipline and improve safety on our roads."

He further advised the Prahari volunteers to continue leading by example and encouraged Delhi Traffic Police to expand the app’s reporting capabilities to cover more traffic violations which are dangerous in nature.

Traffic Prahari Scheme

The Traffic Prahari Scheme, aimed at promoting citizen participation in traffic enforcement, was originally launched in 2015 as the Traffic Sentinel Scheme and revamped on September 1, 2024. Citizens can download the Prahari mobile application, available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store, and help Traffic Police by reporting traffic violations.

To make the scheme attractive, the LG had approved and announced a monthly reward system under which the top four contributors receive Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Commissioner of Police lauded the volunteers' proactive efforts and encouraged more citizens to take participatory roles in ensuring road safety and discipline in the capital. "Real change happens when citizens take active role and responsibility in the city. It also sends a message to those violating traffic rules," Arora said.

In his welcome address, Special CP said that the Traffic Prahari app has been downloaded by over 2 lakh users and has facilitated the reporting of more than 6 lakh traffic violations. He stated that these figures not only reflect the success but also a pointed to the fact that citizens are aware and actively partnering with Delhi police in making the city roads safer, which in turn has helped save countless lives on roads.

The event also featured a street play by the Rahul Khanna Group highlighting common violations and the digital challan process. Awareness films on helmet use and the perils of drunk driving were screened, followed by a detailed presentation on traffic camera technology, challan systems, and the grievance redressal mechanism.