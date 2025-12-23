'You did nothing for 11 years': Delhi LG Saxena blames Kejriwal for pollution in scathing letter Delhi LG VK Saxena said that Kejriwal is responsible for the pollution in Delhi and added that if he had done something in 11 years, the pollution situation in Delhi would not be this bad.

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal and said in 11 years, he did not do anything for the welfare of the people of Delhi but now making fun of the efforts of a 10-month-old government. Nowadays, you are not coming forward yourself but putting party leaders in front. You yourself went and settled in Punjab,” he wrote in the matter to the AAP chief.

Saxena also said that Kejriwal is responsible for the pollution in Delhi and added that if he had done something in 11 years, the pollution situation in Delhi would not be this bad.

Saxena reminded Arvind Kejriwal of what he used to say about pollution. “When you were the CM and I talked to you about pollution, you used to say that this is a 15-20 day fuss. After that, the media will forget about it. The NGOs will also forget about it.”

VK Saxena said that Kejriwal only made big announcements and did no work. Saxena also added that Kejriwal cannot fool everyone all the time. “The same thing happened to you. The people of Delhi defeated you,” he said.

Saxena also alleged that after losing the election, Arvind Kejriwal blocked his mobile number. He had called to wish him on Diwali, and that's when he found out that Kejriwal had blocked the LG's number.