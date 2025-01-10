Delhi Kiski conclave: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticises AAP government

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Speaking at the ‘Delhi Kiski’ conclave, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises related to education.

Bhandari alleged that Kejriwal’s government has done little to improve the condition of Delhi’s schools despite repeated claims of progress. "The AAP government’s promises about transforming education in Delhi remain largely unfulfilled. Infrastructure and quality of education in many schools are far from satisfactory," he stated during the event.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

