Delhi Kiski: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary slams Kejriwal, says 'AAP didn't do anything in 10 years'

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary at 'Delhi Kiski Conclave'

Delhi Kiski: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended India TV's 'Delhi Kiski Conclave' on Friday, where he launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at the conclave, Choudhary alleged that the AAP has failed to deliver on its promises over the past decade and questioned its governance in Delhi.

Choudhary also hit out at the AAP chief for "disrespecting" people of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Purvanchal). He refuted Kejriwal's statements about the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Choudhary pointed out that nearly 1.21 crore people from Bihar are benefitting from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "If Kejriwal claims that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are only coming to Delhi for medical treatment with a ticket costing Rs 500, does he mean that people from these states are the only ones who are poor?" he questioned.

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister further emphasised the BJP's commitment to the welfare of all communities, including Eastern India, and accused the Aam Aadmi Party of creating division through caste and regional politics. "Struggle is in BJP's DNA. We are a party of workers. BJP is a party that works with principles, and we have always strived to bring along those who have been left behind, be it from Eastern India or any part of the country," the BJP leader said.

Choudhary further said that Kejriwal was not even "worthy of comparison" to the BJP's work. He lambasted the AAP chief for his approach towards national security and welfare issues, specifically regarding the Rohingya, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis. "Rohingyas should not be allowed to become voters in India at any cost. We will support the rights of minorities in other countries, but we strongly oppose any attempt to allow Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, or Rohingyas to be included in India's electoral process," Choudhary added.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. As per the Election Commission, the national capital will be voting in a single phase on February 5 to elect members for all 70 seats. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on February 8. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

