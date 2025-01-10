Delhi Kiski: AAP insulted 'purvanchalis' to safeguard Rohingyas, alleges BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Kiski: Shehzad Poonawalla VS Reena Gupta.

Delhi Kiski: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla today (January 10) attended India TV's 'Delhi Kiski' Conclave and discussed various issues related to the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Shehzad said, "AAP insulted 'purvanchalis' to safeguard and protect Rohingyas in the national capital." He added that Arvind Kejriwal earlier promised that if he will not be able to clean the Yamuna River then don't vote for him in the upcoming Delhi polls.

Awadh Ojha insulted people from UP, Bihar: Poonawalla

Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used abusive language to protect the Rohingyas (Rohingya Muslims). Arvind Kejriwal used to say that people from Bihar come and get treatment worth Rs 5 lakh and then they leave. Meanwhile, members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party call people from Bihar and UP 'pani puri vendors'. At that time what AAP was doing in INDIA bloc (alliance) with the DMK? During this, Poonawalla showed a video of Awadh Ojha, the candidate from Patparganj's seat, where Ojha said that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar chew betel nuts and tobacco. He stated that it is the people from UP and Bihar who have helped populate Delhi. When people from UP and Bihar started voting against them, AAP started abusing the people of UP and Bihar.

Kejriwal called Parvesh Verma a 'traitor': BJP spokesperson

"As soon as the elections came in Delhi, Kejriwal remembered and recalled about the Jat reservation. On the other side, Artvind Kejriwal called Parvesh Verma, the son of a Jat community, a traitor.

AAP's Reena Gupta put allegations on BJP

On the contrary, AAP Delhi State Secretary and spokesperson Reena Gupta said that the former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the honest and transparent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. "Delhi has become the rape capital under the BJP government and they are settling Rohingyas in the country," she added.

Corruption in Namami Gange project: Reena Gupta

She alleged the BJP for doing corruption in the Namami Gange project. Reena Gupta said that shouting or using abusive language doesn't change the ground reality. These people have insulted the Purvanchali brothers and sisters. They are trying to tarnish the name of the brothers and sisters of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh. They are claiming that they are 'Rohingyas'. If anyone has insulted UP and Purvanchalis, it is the BJP. Their minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that they would give flats to Rohingyas in Delhi and provide them with security.

Arvind Kejriwal is honest and truthful. He said, "I couldn't clean the Yamuna, but why couldn't Modi clean the Ganga?" Reena Gupta further said that there has been a scam in the Namami Gange project. In Bihar, their government stated that the water of 'Ganga Maiya' has become so polluted that 80 per cent of the water samples checked are not fit for bathing.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be held on February 8. The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5 (Wednesday), while the counting of votes will take place on February 8 (Saturday). The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.