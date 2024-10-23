One person charred to death, four injured after fire catches building in Delhi's Kishangarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, one person lost his life after a fire broke out at the Nand Bhawan in Delhi's Kishangarh on Wednesday, the Delhi Police said. The victim was identified as Aakash Mandal (16) who sustained several injuries. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Moreover, the police also shunned the rumours created through social media channels that the fire was due to a blast. In an update, the Delhi Police also said that Aakash Mandal (16), a victim of the fire, who sustained several injuries, was declared dead by the doctors.

Four injured in incident

The fire broke out in a two-room flat on the fourth floor of the Nand Bhawan in the Kishangarh area. Four people were identified as Sunny Mandal, Laxmi Mandal, Deepak and Anita Mandal. They were admitted to the hospitals nearby. While Sunny was admitted to the Trauma Center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to severe injuries, the remaining three were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

According to locals, Laxmi Mandal worked as a private gardener while his two elder sons were working with Blinkit, and the younger son was still studying. Anita Mandal, one of the victims, is a housewife.

Police probing reason for fire

Two fire tenders and three Police Control Room (PCR) vans were rushed to the scene as soon as information was received about the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Initially, the police suspected that an LPG cylinder leak might have caused the fire, but after an inspection of the site, the cylinder was found safe and intact. Further investigation is underway.

