Delhi Weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital | VIDEO

Delhi opened its eyes to pleasant weather as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital during the early morning on Tuesday. Due to massive downpours, several roads are reported to have been inundated. The fresh spell of rain comes after a hot and humid Monday. The national capital, on Monday, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average in season, according to the weather department. Moreover, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), humidity levels varied between 87 per cent and 67 per cent.

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for 24 hours was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

For Tuesday, the weather department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur in entire Delhi and NCR including, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.