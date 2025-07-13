Delhi hit-and-run case: Audi mows down five sleeping on footpath in Vasant Vihar area Delhi hit-and-run case: The Delhi Police received a PCR alert registered under DD number 3A, prompting immediate action from the Vasant Vihar police station. By the time the police team reached the spot, all the injured had already been taken to the hospital for treatment.

New Delhi:

In a tragic hit-and-run incident in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, five individuals sleeping on a roadside footpath were run over by a white Audi car in the early hours of July 9 (Wednesday), around 1:45 am. The accident occurred near the Indian Petrol Pump, opposite Shiva Camp.

Police receive distress call, victims rushed to hospital

The Delhi Police received a PCR call under DD number 3A and dispatched a team from the Vasant Vihar police station to the scene. By the time officers arrived, all injured persons had already been shifted to the hospital.

List of injured victims

All five victims were identified as migrant workers from Rajasthan who were sleeping on the footpath at the time of the accident.

The injured include-

Ladhi (40), resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan

Bimla (8)

Sabami alias Chirma (45), resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan

Narayani (35), resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Ramchandar (45), resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Driver nabbed on the Spot

The driver of the car was identified as Utsav Shekhar, a 40-year-old resident of Dwarka, Delhi. He was apprehended at the scene, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

Investigation underway

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety, especially for the homeless and migrant labourers who are often forced to sleep on footpaths. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.