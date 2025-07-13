Delhi hit-and-run case: Audi mows down five sleeping on footpath in Vasant Vihar area

In a tragic hit-and-run incident in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, five individuals sleeping on a roadside footpath were run over by a white Audi car in the early hours of July 9 (Wednesday), around 1:45 am. The accident occurred near the Indian Petrol Pump, opposite Shiva Camp.
Police receive distress call, victims rushed to hospital
The Delhi Police received a PCR call under DD number 3A and dispatched a team from the Vasant Vihar police station to the scene. By the time officers arrived, all injured persons had already been shifted to the hospital.
List of injured victims
All five victims were identified as migrant workers from Rajasthan who were sleeping on the footpath at the time of the accident.
The injured include-
- Ladhi (40), resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan
- Bimla (8)
- Sabami alias Chirma (45), resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan
- Narayani (35), resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan
- Ramchandar (45), resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan
Driver nabbed on the Spot
The driver of the car was identified as Utsav Shekhar, a 40-year-old resident of Dwarka, Delhi. He was apprehended at the scene, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.
Investigation underway
The incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety, especially for the homeless and migrant labourers who are often forced to sleep on footpaths. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.