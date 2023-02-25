Delhi HC stays re-election of members of Standing Committee of MCD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Delhi High Court on Saturday put a stay on the re-election of members of the Standing Committee of MCD which was scheduled for February 27. Earlier on Friday, hours after the municipal House was rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced that the elections for the same will be held on February 27 and added until then the house will remain adjourned.

Mayor Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began. One councillor even ripped off the mayor's mike on the dais.

"When I was announcing the standing committee election result, they (BJP councillors) pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attack on me," she alleged.

She said ballot papers used on Friday have been "torn" and lost so as a moral responsibility, a fresh election will be held for picking the six members of the MCD panel.

Plea in Delhi HC seeking to declare MCD standing committee polls "null and void"

On the same day, a plea was moved in the Court to declare the current election process for six members of the Standing Committee to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as null and void.

According to the news agency ANI, the petitioner Sharad Kapoor, associated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also contested the MCD councillor election through a plea stating that the Mayor has defied every constitutional and statutory norm and despite holding a constitutional post, the Mayor has betrayed the mandate of the Constitution by allowing mobile phones and pens in the election proceedings of the six members of the standing committee.

The petitioner noted that mobile phones and pens are explicitly barred in the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Further, the plea stated that the Municipal Secretary explicitly stated that elections cannot be conducted as there are only 245 ballot papers, which is short of the statutorily required 250 ballot papers

