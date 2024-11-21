Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi High Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on Arvind Kejriwal plea in Excise Policy case

Delhi High Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on Arvind Kejriwal plea in Excise Policy case

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2024 16:10 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea moved by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the trial court’s decision to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s prosecution complaints in the Excise Policy case, citing lack of sanction. The HC has fixed December 20 2024 for a detailed hearing.

 
The Delhi High Court on Thursday however refused to stay for now the trial proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal who is an accused in a case of irregularities linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Kejriwal sought setting aside of the trial court order and argued cognisance of the chargesheet was taken by the special court in the absence of any sanction for his prosecution as he was a public servant when the alleged offence was committed. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted a sanction was obtained to prosecute Kejriwal and he would be filing an affidavit. While the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail on July 12 in the money laundering case, the apex court released him on bail in the CBI case on September 13.

On November 12, the high court sought ED's response on another plea filed by Kejriwal who challenged summons issued to him on the agency's complaint in the money laundering case. The high court refused to stay the trial court proceedings at the moment in the criminal case.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Related Stories
Delhi excise policy case: ED ends K Kavitha's questioning for the day; summons her again on March 16

Delhi excise policy case: ED ends K Kavitha's questioning for the day; summons her again on March 16

Delhi court grants bail to Sarvesh Mishra in linked to AAP's alleged excise 'scam'

Delhi court grants bail to Sarvesh Mishra in linked to AAP's alleged excise 'scam'

Arvind Kejriwal gets ED's 8th summons in Delhi excise policy case, asked to appear on March 4

Arvind Kejriwal gets ED's 8th summons in Delhi excise policy case, asked to appear on March 4

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement