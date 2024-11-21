Delhi High Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on Arvind Kejriwal plea in Excise Policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a plea moved by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the trial court’s decision to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s prosecution complaints in the Excise Policy case, citing lack of sanction. The HC has fixed December 20 2024 for a detailed hearing.



The Delhi High Court on Thursday however refused to stay for now the trial proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal who is an accused in a case of irregularities linked to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Kejriwal sought setting aside of the trial court order and argued cognisance of the chargesheet was taken by the special court in the absence of any sanction for his prosecution as he was a public servant when the alleged offence was committed. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted a sanction was obtained to prosecute Kejriwal and he would be filing an affidavit. While the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail on July 12 in the money laundering case, the apex court released him on bail in the CBI case on September 13.

On November 12, the high court sought ED's response on another plea filed by Kejriwal who challenged summons issued to him on the agency's complaint in the money laundering case. The high court refused to stay the trial court proceedings at the moment in the criminal case.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.