Delhi govt to launch Saheli Smart Cards for women on Bhai Dooj: Key FAQs on registration, eligibility

New Delhi:

In a piece of good news for women passengers in the national capital, the Delhi government is all set to launch the long-awaited pink cards or “Saheli Smart Card” on Thursday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The Saheli Smart Card will allow women passengers to travel for free in DTC and Cluster buses. In this regard, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed the transport department to expedite the process and complete all necessary preparations ahead of the festival.

Know all about Saheli Smart Card

The latest “Pink Smart Card” will replace the existing system of paper-based pink tickets, which were introduced in 2019.

Also known as the Saheli Smart Card, the new digital card will serve as a permanent travel pass and is being seen as a major step towards digitising public transport access in the city.

This smart card will be valid for life and will enable women to travel freely in Delhi government buses without any restriction on time or usage. However, this card will only be issued to women who are residents of Delhi.

How to register for Saheli Smart Card?

To receive the Saheli Smart Card, applicants need to register online through the DTC portal, and the cards will be issued only after full KYC verification is done by a designated bank. In this regard, the transport department clarified that no cards will be issued directly at DTC counters.

Who are eligible for Saheli Smart Card?

The women who are residents of Delhi only will be able to receive the Saheli Smart Card. The women and transgender residents of Delhi with the Saheli Smart Card will be eligible for free travel on DTC and cluster buses. They will be able to recharge and use the same card for paid rides on the Delhi Metro and other public transport services.

Saheli Smart Cards: Check key highlights