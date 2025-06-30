Delhi govt postpones cloud seeding trial due to active monsoon conditions | Details here Cloud seeding is generally considered moderately effective, with studies and real-world programmes showing it can increase rainfall under the right conditions.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has postponed its much-awaited cloud seeding trial, originally scheduled for July 4–11, due to active monsoon conditions across the region. Officials cited the current rainfall and cloud saturation as unsuitable for conducting the artificial rain experiment, which was aimed at tackling the city’s recurring air pollution and water scarcity.

Planned pilot for artificial rain

The Rs 3.21 crore pilot project, approved by the Delhi Cabinet in May 2025, was to be the capital’s first-ever cloud seeding operation. Spearheaded by IIT Kanpur, the scientific initiative was expected to utilize a favourable weather window in early July to induce rainfall by dispersing a mix of silver iodide, rock salt, and other agents into moisture-bearing clouds.

The operation was planned with flights taking off from Hindon Airforce Station in Ghaziabad. The aircraft was to fly over northern Delhi regions like Rohini, Bawana, Alipur, and Burari, as well as parts of western Uttar Pradesh including Loni and Baghpat. The project was designed in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and other agencies.

Why the trial was delayed

According to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, updated forecasts from the IMD suggested that cloud seeding was not feasible before July 3. While a July 4–11 window was earlier seen as viable, active monsoon conditions made it difficult to distinguish natural rainfall from artificial intervention. "To ensure the success and safety of the operation, we have decided to wait until the monsoon recedes," said Sirsa.

Scientific basis and cloud conditions

Experts from IIT Kanpur emphasised that nimbostratus clouds—low-lying and moisture-rich—are ideal for seeding. The process relies on at least 50% moisture in the atmosphere for cloud microphysical changes to occur. When seeded, rainfall can typically begin within an hour. However, natural monsoon rainfall during this period complicates accurate impact assessment.

Next steps

Sirsa confirmed that most regulatory approvals, including those from the Ministry of Defence, IMD, and CPCB, are in place. The DGCA has been requested to provide an alternate window post-monsoon. Meanwhile, the project has reignited political debate, with AAP accusing the BJP of rebranding an old proposal it failed to implement due to lack of permissions.

Despite the delay, officials maintain that the project holds significant potential for environmental management in Delhi and will be pursued as soon as meteorological conditions become favourable.