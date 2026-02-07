Delhi govt plans new law to integrate metro, bus, rail services to bring relief from traffic jams, pollution Rekha Gupta said that DUMTA will coordinate Delhi's entire urban mobility system by bringing all modes of transport, such as metro, bus, regional rail, railways, and feeder services, under a unified planning jurisdiction, we will ensure that transportation solutions are efficient and inclusive.

New Delhi:

With an objective to comprehensively reform the urban transport system in the national capital, the Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive bill for the formation of Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA) and a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF). The proposed new law will bring Delhi's currently fragmented transport system under an integrated and coordinated planning and framework to develop a modern, efficient, people-centric transport system for the national capital. This initiative will mark a significant institutional reform of Delhi's urban transport governance.

Giving details about the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi's transport agencies have functioned in isolation, leading to lack of coordination in route planning, infrastructure development and service delivery.

DUMTA will coordinate Delhi's entire urban mobility system

She said said, "DUMTA will coordinate Delhi's entire urban mobility system. By bringing all modes of transport, such as metro, bus, regional rail, railways, and feeder services, under a unified planning jurisdiction, we will ensure that transportation solutions are efficient, inclusive, and citizen-centric."

The chief minister also stated that DUMTA will play a key role in strengthening public transport, improving last-mile connectivity, and reducing dependence on private vehicles, thereby reducing road congestion.

To ensure a prompt and inclusive draft of the proposed law, the Chief Minister has constituted a high-level Task Force chaired by the Chief Secretary. The Task Force has been directed to prepare and submit the draft Bill within a stipulated timeframe, reflecting the government's commitment and urgency toward reform.

This decision aligns with long-standing demands of urban planners

This decision aligns with the long-standing demands of urban planners, transport experts, and civic stakeholders who have emphasised the need for an effective unified authority for planning, investment, and operation among various transport agencies. Considering Delhi's rapid urbanisation, growing population, and the continuous pressure of increasing vehicles, the Chief Minister clarified that systemic and structural solutions are now required instead of scattered measures, the CMO stated.

The Task Force includes senior officials from key departments, including Transport, Urban Development, Finance, Planning, Public Works, and the Delhi Police. Additionally, representatives from major civic and transport institutions such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and Indian Railways have been included. For a balanced integration of global best practices and local requirements, the Chief Minister has also suggested co-opting eminent urban transport experts.

The Chief Minister further noted that the government is working simultaneously on short-term, medium-term, and long-term solutions to tackle pollution, an issue that became more severe in previous years due to a lack of structural reforms. She emphasised that the establishment of DUMTA will be one of the most significant long-term interventions to reduce private vehicle dependency and provide clean, safe, and efficient mobility to every citizen of Delhi.

Also Read:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders 3-day digging-site report, vows disciplinary action after Janakpuri pit horror