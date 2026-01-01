Delhi govt files police complaint as fake 'teachers counting stray dogs' claims spark major row The Delhi Education Directorate has debunked claims that teachers were asked to count stray dogs and has filed a police complaint against individuals spreading fake content and impersonation videos.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government has strongly condemned the circulation of false and misleading information on social and digital media platforms claiming that government school teachers were instructed to count stray dogs. Addressing the media, the Director of Education asserted that no such order, instruction or policy has ever been issued. Officials stated that the viral claims are entirely fabricated and have no link to any directive of the department.

The department clarified that the circular dated November 20, 2025, was issued strictly in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court in Suo Motu Writ Petition 5 of 2025 titled 'City hounded by strays, kids pay price'. The purpose of the circular was to strengthen student safety by preventing the entry of stray dogs into school premises through security deployment and access control. The Director stressed that there is no mention anywhere of teachers counting stray dogs, and that the dignity and professional role of teachers remains fully respected.

Fake narrative spread despite official clarification

The Directorate also pointed out that on December 30, 2025, it had issued an official press note debunking the misleading claims. However, the false narrative continued to circulate widely, raising suspicion of a deliberate and coordinated attempt to mislead the public. Officials expressed concern that misinformation was spreading even after a categorical clarification.

Impersonation videos trigger police complaint

The department said it has also detected videos and reels on social media where individuals are falsely portraying themselves as teachers counting strays. These impersonation attempts constitute serious offences. In response, the Directorate has filed a formal complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi. A list of social media handles involved in the spread of misinformation has been shared with the police.

Legal action under BNS and IT Act

The complaint notes that the acts fall under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Information Technology Act 2000, covering criminal defamation, public mischief, forgery, impersonation and sharing misleading electronic content. The department has sought the registration of an FIR, identification of those responsible and strict legal action to prevent recurrence.

Appeal for responsible sharing of information

The Directorate urged media platforms and citizens to verify all claims with official sources before posting or sharing information. It reaffirmed its commitment to transparent governance, student safety and protection of teacher dignity while calling for firm action against misinformation that harms public trust.

