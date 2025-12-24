Delhi govt tightens grip on private schools; orders formation of fee fixation committees This committee will include representatives from the school management, the principal, three teachers, five parents, and one nominee from the Directorate of Education.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has taken a major step to curb the practice of arbitrary fee hikes in private schools. The Delhi Education Department has issued a detailed order laying down guidelines for the constitution and functioning of the School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) for the academic session 2025–26. The move aims to ensure greater transparency in the fixation and regulation of school fees across the National Capital Territory of Delhi and to check arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said that this step has been taken under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, and its related rules. The Act and rules were notified on December 10, 2025. He said the decision is expected to bring significant relief to parents.

'Schools will not be able to increase fees arbitrarily'

The Minister said that no school will now be able to increase fees arbitrarily. He said that if a fee increase is necessary, a valid reason and proposal must be presented to the committee. "The government believes in a balanced solution in the interest of every child. Politics of confrontation is not our policy," Sood said during a press conference here.

The Directorate of Education has issued a detailed order in this regard. This order applies to every 'school' as defined in Section 2(13) of the Act and is for the academic session 2025-26. The order states that the aim of the Act is to bring transparency in the fixation and regulation of fees in schools.

The minister said the law serves as a supplementary measure to the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. Its primary objectives are to ensure transparency, accountability and time-bound decisions in fee fixation, while safeguarding interests of parents.

Timeline and rules for committee formation

The government has set the timeline and rules for the formation of the committee. According to this:

All private schools must compulsorily constitute the SLFRC by January 10, 2026.

The names of the committee chairman and members must be publicly displayed on the school's notice board and website.

5 parent representatives and 3 teacher representatives will be selected through a draw of lots (lottery).

Information about the date, time, and venue of the draw must be made public at least 7 days in advance.

The school management must submit the proposed fee structure to the committee by January 25, 2026.

The committee is required to take a decision on the fee proposal within 30 days, stating the reasons.

Legal action will be taken for non-compliance, delays, or arbitrary actions.

This order is effective immediately, and strict compliance has been directed.

It is noteworthy that five members of the 11-member committee will be representatives of the parents. The remaining members will be representatives of the school management and teachers. All proposals related to fee increases must be submitted to the committee by January 25, 2026.

The committee will discuss the proposals and provide recommendations, after which a decision will be made. Furthermore, fee control committees will be established not only at the school level but also at the district level. These committees will monitor any irregularities and address parents' complaints. From the 2026-27 academic year onwards, the timelines specified in the Act and rules must be strictly followed.

