Delhi Government launches nation's first AI-driven education model with CM Shri Schools | Details

New Delhi:

The Delhi Government has taken a historic step in modernising school education with the launch of CM Shri Schools, the nation’s first AI-driven comprehensive education model. One of these schools was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Sarojini Nagar. The foundation stones for 75 such schools across the Capital were also laid.

This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy, aiming to provide students with technology-integrated, globally competitive education directly within government schools. CM Shri Schools are being developed as “Centres of Excellence”, offering modern infrastructure, skill development, career guidance, and holistic personality growth.

“These schools are not just new buildings, they represent our commitment to making Delhi’s children globally competitive,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. AI-enabled smart classrooms, equipped with interactive panels, digital content, and advanced learning tools, will allow personalised education based on each student’s ability.

Opportunity for students to prepare for competitive exams

Students will also have access to a dedicated portal for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, and NDA, featuring online tests and progress tracking. Multi-sectoral skill labs will introduce robotics, artificial intelligence, design, and mechatronics, while ICT labs will enhance digital literacy, coding, and computational thinking. Digitised libraries and language labs will support multilingual education, foreign language learning, and preparation for higher studies or global careers.

CM Gupta highlighted the integration of industry-linked internships, ensuring practical exposure during school years, and the creation of spaces for mental well-being, moral education, and personality development. Play- and activity-based learning will also be prioritised for younger students.

Dharmendra Pradhan hails Delhi Government

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the Delhi government, noting that these schools set a benchmark for equitable, high-quality education, particularly for students from economically weaker, lower, and middle-income families.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood added that 7,000 classrooms across Delhi will be converted into AI-enabled smart classrooms before March 31, 2026. Over 175 ICT labs, 100 digital libraries, and 175 language labs are being rolled out citywide, ensuring uniform access to digital education for all students.

With CM Shri Schools, government education in Delhi now offers facilities comparable to private institutions, preparing students not only for academic success but also for future careers, entrepreneurship, and international opportunities.

Key Features of CM Shri Schools:

AI-enabled smart classrooms

Competitive exam preparation portal

Multi-sectoral skill labs

ICT labs and digitized libraries

Career guidance and counseling labs

Multilingual and foreign language learning

Industry-linked internships

Play- and activity-based learning

This initiative positions Delhi at the forefront of technology-driven education in India, demonstrating the government’s commitment to nurturing future-ready students and setting a model for the nation.