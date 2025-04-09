Delhi government cancels 177 political appointments made by previous AAP regime The Delhi government under the new BJP-led administration has cancelled 177 political appointments made during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime. These included positions in boards and academies like the Delhi Jal Board, Hindi Academy, and others, often held by current or former AAP leaders.

New Delhi: The Delhi government, which is now under Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) administration, has cancelled 177 political appointments made during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime. The decision, announced with immediate effect, concerns several key positions across boards, academies, and statutory bodies under the Delhi government. The scrapped appointments included serving and former AAP MLAs, office-bearers, and party leaders. These positions spanned various institutions such as the Delhi Jal Board, Animal Welfare Board, Hindi Academy, Urdu Academy, Punjabi Academy, Sanskrit Academy, and the Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti, among others — a total of 17 bodies.

Among those removed were AAP MLA Pawan Rana, who had been appointed as Chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, MLA Vinay Mishra as Vice Chairperson, and Preeti Tomar, wife of former AAP minister Jitender Tomar, as a member of the board. Several other political figures from the party had been placed in institutions such as the Delhi Haj Committee and the Punjabi Academy.

Officials said the appointments were politically motivated and aimed at providing undue benefits to AAP functionaries. “These were not merit-based appointments but were made for political gains, which warranted their immediate cancellation,” a senior government official said.

Background and recent developments

Earlier, in February 2025, Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra directed all departmental heads to compile a detailed list of non-official appointments, including chairpersons and members appointed by the AAP government. This directive was part of a broader effort to evaluate the appropriateness of these appointments. ​

Subsequently, the newly formed government terminated all co-terminus appointments that were made during the previous administration. An official order stated that with the formation of a new government, fresh appointments are warranted, as prior appointments automatically terminate upon the resignation of the preceding Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers.

(Reported by Ila)