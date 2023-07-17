Delhi floods: ​Water level in residential colonies starts receding, rescue and relief ops underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A flooded road near ISBT as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi.

Delhi floods: The Delhi government has taken several measures in view of the flood situation in the national capital due to the unprecedented rainfall that has led to the overflowing of the Yamuna river. The Yamuna water level reached 208.66m, breaking previous record of 207.49m in the 1978. The Delhi government is putting all its efforts to control the situation at the ground. All departments are working in tandem for rescue and rehabilitation of the flood effected citizens, in closed cooperation with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Army.

​Water level in many residential colonies is receding. In certain areas, people have started going back to their homes. A total 25,478 people evacuated from many affected areas. A total of 44 relief camps have been setup with basic amenities including food, drinking water and health care facilities. 21 such relief camps are in government buildings, so that toilet facilities are adequate. The people at remaining 23 relief camps are being pursued to shift from temporary camps to identified government schools building / community hall, etc. so that they would not face problems related to proper sanitation, such as toilet, etc. Total 27 ambulances are deployed with adequate manpower and additional 23 ambulances are on standby. 18 NDRF teams (each team consisting of 25 personnel each) are deployed for assistance with required relief equipments such as boats / out board motors (obm), life jackets, rope rescue items, generators, dragon lights, communication equipments, medical kits and medicines, to deal with any emergent situation. NDRF teams are working 24x7 and so far rescued 1524 people from difficult situations and also evacuated around 4445 people and hundreds of their animals. 60 personnel and officers of Engineering Group of Army have assisted in resolving the breach of drain. Due to consistent efforts, raw water supply from Wazirabad barrage to Okhla water treatment plant was restored on July 14, Friday which was interrupted at 9:53 am on July 13. This will ensure supply of 12 MGD potable water to the city. The remaining raw water pumping stations at Wazirabad barrage, which were flooded on July 13 affecting 26% (i.e. 244 MGD) potable water supply of the city, have been de-watered, and was expected to be operational from July 16, Sunday. Commissioner of Police, Delhi has issued the instruction to all his field officers to facilitate the movement of essential services in affected areas, including supply of water tankers. Electricity supply is restored in many affected areas and situation is getting improved. All field officers of District Administration, Police, Engineers of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, PWD and Other Agencies are working in coordination at ground to bring back the normalcy. 66 Numbers of Senior IAS and DANICS Officer have also been deployed to assist the District Administration to strengthen the relief operations in different parts of the city. A close monitoring on the situation is being done. The media people have also been asked to offer any suggestions and comments to improve the situation in Delhi. In view of the current flood situation in Delhi, it is hereby directed that the following lAS and DANICS officers shall monitor and assist the District Magistrates and Sub Divisional Magistrates of the respective Districts and Sub Divisions assigned to them as per following table for all kinds of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works. The Officers who are deployed shall work as per the directions of the higher authorities issued from time to time in full coordination with the District Administration with immediate effect.

ALSO READ | Delhi floods: Yamuna water level reaches above danger mark again at 205.84 m as waterlogging continues

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out in Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train coach, passengers evacuated | VIDEO