Two dead, one injured in firing incident in Delhi’s Shahdara, police suspect personal rivalry

Two dead, one injured in firing incident in Delhi's Shahdara

In a tragic Diwali incident, two family members were shot dead and a 10-year-old boy was injured in a shootout in Delhi's Shahdara. Police are investigating the incident on suspicion of inciting personal enmity.

Incident overview

Akash Sharma, 40, was approached by a gunman outside his house in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Diwali night. The attacker touched her leg as a sign of respect and opened fire on Akash, his 16-year-old nephew Rishabh, and his 10-year-old son Krish. Akash and Rishabh succumbed to their injuries, while Krish is currently hospitalised.

Police statement and investigation

Police officers responded to an emergency call around 8:30 p.m., and found five empty cartridges at the scene. Preliminary findings suggested the existence of personal rivalry. Akash's mother told police that the suspect visited their street and brought sweets to their house on Diwali mornings. On Diwali, he returned and carried out the attack.

"At around 8.30 pm, we received a PCR call informing that there had been firing in the Bihari Colony and some people were injured. Upon reaching the spot, it was known that Akash (40) his nephew Rishab (16) and his son Krish (10) were shot. Akash and Rishab have lost their lives. In the prima facie investigation, we have found that 5 rounds of bullets were fired," said DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam.

Eyewitness accounts and family statements

Eyewitnesses said the shooter made the traditional gesture of respect before firing several shots. The police have started collecting information from the family members and are actively investigating the case.

