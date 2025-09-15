Fire breaks out in Gaffar Market of Delhi's Karol Bagh, four fire tenders rushed to the spot Fire breaks out in Karol Bagh: The fire department said it received the information about the fire incident at around 12.04 pm. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be identified; no casualties or injuries have been confirmed so far.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in Gaffar Market in the Karol Bagh area of ​​Delhi on Monday. Soon after receiving information about the incident, four fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. The fire department said it received the information about the fire incident at around 12.04 pm.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be identified; no casualties or injuries have been confirmed so far. According to the Delhi Fire Service, no one was trapped inside.

A similar fire broke out in the Karol Bagh area on June 12, 2022. After receiving information about the fire, over 39 fire engines rushed to the spot. After much effort, the fire was brought under control.