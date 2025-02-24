Delhi: Fire breaks out at restaurant in Connaught Place, four fire tenders rush to spot A fire broke out in the chimney of Imperial Spicy Restaurant in Connaught Place but was quickly controlled by four fire tenders with no casualties reported.

A fire broke out at Imperial Spice Restaurant in M-Block, Connaught Place, on Saturday evening around 19:56 hrs. The fire originated in the chimney of the kitchen on the first floor of the restaurant.

Upon receiving the alert, four fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. Firefighters swiftly brought the situation under control, preventing further damage or spread of the fire. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and precautionary measures are being assessed to ensure safety in the area.

Further details awited.