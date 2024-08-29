Delhi: FIR registered against AAP MLA Rakhi Birla's father for misbehaving with woman doctor

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP MLA Rakhi Birla

A case was filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rakhi Birla's father for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor in Delhi's Mangolpuri.

According to the police, on Wednesday Birla's 72-year-old father went to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he had an argument with a woman doctor after which she filed a complaint against him in Delhi's Mangolpuri police station.

An FIR has been registered against MLA's father and further investigation is underway, the police officials said.

"The unfortunate incident which happened in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri Delhi followed by Mrs Rakhi Bidlan Ji Hon'ble Deputy Speaker Vidhansabha & MLA from Mangolpuri Vidhansabha, personally visiting the Doctor posted there at Safdarjung Hospital. She had a meeting with the Doctor and the representatives of RDA of Safdarjung Hospital. It ended on a positive note from the respected Hon'ble Deputy Speaker Mrs Rakhi Bidlan," a statement quoting Dr Manish Jangra Founder & Chief Advisor of FAIMA Doctors Association read.

Nationwide outrage over doctors' safety

The development comes at a time when the entire country is witnessing a stir led by doctors who are seeking a stringent law for the protection of medics.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals held its first meeting on Tuesday.

The 10-member task force was constituted by the apex court last week after it took suo moto cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital which sparked widespread protests including by healthcare staff, impacting medical services. The Supreme Court had said the cabinet secretary, home secretary, health secretary, National Medical Commission chairperson and the National Board of Examinations president shall be the ex-officio members of the task force.