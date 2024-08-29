Delhi: FIR registered against AAP MLA Rakhi Birla's father for misbehaving with woman doctor

A case was filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rakhi Birla's father for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor in Delhi's Mangolpuri.
According to the police, on Wednesday Birla's 72-year-old father went to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he had an argument with a woman doctor after which she filed a complaint against him in Delhi's Mangolpuri police station.
An FIR has been registered against MLA's father and further investigation is underway, the police officials said.
"The unfortunate incident which happened in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri Delhi followed by Mrs Rakhi Bidlan Ji Hon'ble Deputy Speaker Vidhansabha & MLA from Mangolpuri Vidhansabha, personally visiting the Doctor posted there at Safdarjung Hospital. She had a meeting with the Doctor and the representatives of RDA of Safdarjung Hospital. It ended on a positive note from the respected Hon'ble Deputy Speaker Mrs Rakhi Bidlan," a statement quoting Dr Manish Jangra Founder & Chief Advisor of FAIMA Doctors Association read.