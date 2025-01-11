Delhi fake voter case: BJP lashes out at Kejriwal after police issue notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Sudhanshu Trivedi lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal over fake Aadhar case after police serve notice to AAP MLA.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Police issued notice to party MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff in fake Aadhar card case.

Trivedi said, "Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs - Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy... AAP is taking support of anti-national forces... What is the secret of Arvind Kejriwal's love for anti-national forces?..."

Notably, the sources have said that the Delhi Police has issued notice to MLA Goyal to join the investigation in a fake Aadhar card document case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested recently and fake Aadhar cards were also recovered.

The Delhi Police, on the direction of LG VK Saxena, has started a two-month verification drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants. So far nearly 200 people were suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Over 30 illegal Bangladeshi migrants have been deported so far.

The deportees aged between 21 and 48 years hailed from different districts in Bangladesh, including Cumilla, Gazipur, Dhaka, and Sunamganj. They admitted to having entered India on tourist visas and staying in Delhi even after the terms expired, the officer said. In the course of the investigation, the police have also busted a racket involved in facilitating fake documents to Bangladeshis. Total 11 people, including 6 Bangladeshis were arrested.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Illegal Bangladeshi woman immigrant, living in Delhi for past six years, deported: Police

ALSO READ | Delhi Police busts racket facilitating IDs to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 11 arrested