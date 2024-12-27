Illegal Bangladeshi woman immigrant, living in Delhi for past six years, deported: Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

The Delhi Police have deported an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant who was allegedly living unlawfully in the national capital for the past six years, an official said on Friday. A crackdown on illegal immigrants was launched earlier by the police, through which they identified over 1,500 Bangladeshi immigrants and two were arrested for allegedly staying illegally.

"During our special drive to check illegal immigrants staying in the national capital, we got to know about a 28-year-old woman. She was discovered living in Mumbai and Delhi in violation of the Foreigners Act," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary.

The woman, who was revealed to be a native of Singasholpur village in Narail Sadar Upazila in Bangladesh, was staying in India without proper documentation, raising concerns over her unauthorised immigration. The operation to identify and deport her was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Delhi police.

When was the drive launched?

The drive for identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi was launched after the LG secretariat recently ordered a crackdown. In 15 districts, police personnel formed teams to visit slum areas and Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify suspected Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Delhi LG secretariat directed the chief secretary and police chief to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against such immigrants residing in the city.

Apart from sending data to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, the police are verifying the credibility of Aadhaar cards.

Maharashtra ATS arrests 17 Bangladeshi nationals

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals from four different cities in the state, including from Mumbai, for illegal entry into India and staying without permission, officials said.

"The ATS carried out the operation in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nashik cities this week with the help of local police. At least 17 Bangladeshi nationals, comprising 14 males and three females, were arrested for entering India without permission and staying in the country without valid documents," he said.

Ten separate cases have been registered against the accused persons under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws.

(With PTI inputs)