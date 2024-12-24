Delhi Police busts racket facilitating IDs to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 11 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Delhi Police has uncovered a major racket running in the national capital to facilitate the illegal Bangladeshi migrants, the officials said on Tuesday. According to the information, the police have arrested 11 accused who were involved in forging documents and providing fake IDs. The accused used fake websites to create multiple types of documents essential for Indian nationals.

Providing details about the arrest, DCP South Ankit Chauhan said, "A major racket facilitating illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals uncovered. Fake Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and other documents were created using forged IDs via a fake website. 11 accused were arrested, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts behind fake websites. Illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to immigrate into Indian territory."

Drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants

The latest development comes amid the launch of a wider initiative to trace illegal Bangladeshi migrants by the Delhi Police, the Delhi government and MCD. Earlier, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) issued strict directives to prevent the admission of illegal Bangladeshi migrants into schools, emphasising thorough verification of documents during the admission process. All govt, government-aided and private schools have been issued the directive.

Before that, MCD also issued similar directives to schools to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children and to ensure the non-issuance of birth certificates to such migrants. The MCD has also issued an order for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment by illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The order was issued after a video conference meeting under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of Home, GNCTD with the Additional Commissioner (HQ) and DC (HQ) representing the MCD Commissioner.

Meanwhile, on the orders of LG VK Saxena, the Delhi Police conducted a drive to identify illegal migrants in the national capital. During the document verification drive, the Delhi Police on Sunday identified 175 illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

The drive is a door-to-door checking campaign that started on December 11 and will continue for two months. So far, 1,500 such migrants have been identified by the Delhi Police in the national capital.

