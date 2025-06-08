Delhi faces intense heatwave: IMD issues yellow alert after mercury crosses 40°c in NCR Delhi experiences its first heatwave of the season as temperatures soar above 40°C, with a yellow alert issued by the IMD and thunderstorms expected to bring relief by late week.

New Delhi:

Residents of Delhi endured a blistering Sunday as the capital saw its first temperature crossing the 40°C mark this season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1°C, while Palam station saw a slightly higher 42.6°C.

Record temperatures in different areas

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at Aya Nagar in south Delhi, where it reached an intense 44.1°C. Other parts of the city weren't far behind, with Lodi Road registering 42.3°C and the central ridge area touching 42.9°C. These high temperatures mark a significant heatwave-like condition for the city.

As of today, the temperature in the National Capital Region (NCR) continues to stay elevated, with areas like Noida and Gurugram also experiencing sweltering heat. Noida recorded a high of 41.5°C, while Gurugram saw temperatures soaring to 42°C. The ongoing heatwave is expected to persist through the week.

IMD issues yellow alert

As Delhi grapples with the soaring temperatures, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next four days, urging residents to take extra care against heat-related discomfort. The department forecasts that temperatures could continue to soar up to 44°C during the day, with high humidity exacerbating the already oppressive heat.

Nights are expected to remain warm, offering little relief from the scorching daytime conditions. The persistent heat wave is likely to stretch until next week, as no significant drop in temperatures is anticipated before Thursday.

Thunderstorm relief expected by late week

However, there is hope on the horizon. The IMD has predicted that thunderstorms could offer some respite by the end of the week. Thunderstorm activity is expected to begin after Thursday, bringing a much-needed dip in temperature and ending the heatwave conditions that have been plaguing Delhi.

Rising temperatures over the week

Temperatures in Delhi had remained relatively mild in the beginning of June. The maximum temperature on Friday, June 7, was recorded at 38.2°C, slightly lower than the season’s average. However, the mercury has been rising steadily since June 5, with Delhi now experiencing its first serious heatwave of the season.

With the mercury expected to rise further, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.