Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in Excise Policy Scam Case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BRS leader K Kavitha

In yet another setback for Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (July 5) extended her judicial custody until July 18 in the CBI case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.





Significantly, Friday's verdict comes just two days after the Delhi Court rejected K Kavitha's bail plea in cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (corruption case) and the Enforcement Directorate (money laundering case). The court cited prima facie evidence that implicates K Kavitha as a main conspirator involved in the payment of kickbacks in various processes and activities related to proceeds of crime and the commission of the offense of money laundering.

"This court is of the opinion that K Kavitha was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy hatched in relation to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma noted in the order after assessing the central agency's submissions and probe findings.



Further, the high court said no case for grant of regular bail was made for now as the investigation is at a crucial stage. It also dismissed her plea for relief on the grounds of being a lone woman accused in the case. The court pronouncing the judgment said, as a well-educated person and a former MP, she cannot be equated with a vulnerable female and the court cannot lose sight of the "serious allegations" against her.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

READ MORE | Delhi High Court dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in Excise Policy case

READ MORE | CBI files supplementary charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

​