Delhi elections: Police launches ‘Chunav Mitra’ and ‘Cyber Sarthi’, all about these AI chatbots

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the police have introduced two AI-driven chatbots named ‘Chunav Mitra’ and ‘Cyber Sarthi’, aiming to assist their personnel and paramilitary forces with their election-related duties, an official said.

The chatbots are bilingual, available in Hindi and English and will ensure effective management of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Highlighting the features of these AI-based chatbots, the official explained that these applications will ensure the timely dissemination of critical instructions and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Police.

What is ‘Chunav Mitra’?

'Chunav Mitra' provides real-time access to rules, directives and field instructions, while 'Cyber Sarthi' focuses on cybersecurity. It equips personnel with essential guidelines for the safe use of digital tools and platforms, ensuring the security of sensitive election-related information.

"Both chatbots are built on an extensive database of election-related information. These applications can be accessed via a dedicated link or QR code by officers in the field," said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

AI chatbots to offer practical support

The user-friendly design of the AI chatbots simplifies complex instructions, offering practical support for officers of all ranks. These applications were developed under the guidance of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to ensure seamless election management, said the Special CP.

Elections for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8.

