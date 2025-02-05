Delhi Elections 2025: Over 60% voter turnout recorded, all eyes on February 8 results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters show their inked fingers after casting votes during the Delhi Assembly elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: A voter turnout of 60.15 per cent was recorded in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on Wednesday amid allegations of malpractices, including money distribution and fake voting. Both the AAP and BJP, who are locked in a fierce contest, have accused each other of these irregularities as they vie for control of the national capital.

The turnout in the 2020 assembly polls was 62.59 per cent when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 62 seats of the 70 seats, while the BJP got eight and the Congress zero.

Delhi voting percentage

Long queues of voters were witnessed outside polling stations in different constituencies since early morning, and there were people still waiting after the scheduled time of close at 6 pm.

According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, 60.15 per cent of votes were cast, with 1.56 crore eligible voters. The voter turnout percentage is expected to rise as officials update the figures from all 13,766 polling stations.

"All 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi went to polls today in a peaceful and festive atmosphere. Voters were delighted with the seamless polling process and facilities at the polling stations," an official statement of ECI said.

North East Delhi record highest voter turnout

According to the ECI's Voter Turnout App, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the North East district at 66.25 per cent, while New Delhi had the lowest at 56.86 per cent. The voter turnout in other districts was as follows: Central 57.61 per cent, East 61.82 per cent, North 59.28 per cent, North West 60.70 per cent, Shahdara 63.45 per cent, South 58.16 per cent, South East 56.16 per cent, South West 60.93 per cent and West 60.76 per cent.

Among the assembly constituencies, Mustafabad recorded the highest voter turnout at 69.00 per cent, while Karol Bagh had the lowest polling figure at 47.40 per cent.

A total of 699 candidates are competing in a closely watched contest that will determine whether AAP secures a third consecutive term in power in Delhi or if BJP will form the government in the national capital after a 27-year gap. The Congress has also made significant efforts to regain its influence in Delhi's political landscape.

Prominent figures including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.

Delhi Exit Polls 2025

Most exit polls predicted an edge for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains. It is to be noted here that India TV did not conduct any Exiit Poll for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Exit polls are projections conducted by election survey agencies based on interviews with voters immediately after they have cast their ballots. These surveys aim to provide an early indication of the possible outcome of an election, offering insights into voter preferences and trends before the official results are declared. However, these may vary widely from the actual results.

Let's have a look at projections by different agencies:

AGENCIES AAP BJP+ CONGRESS Matrize 32-37 35-40 0-1 People's Pulse 10-19 51-40 0-0 Chanakya Strategies 25-28 39-44 2-3 JVC 10-19 51-60 0-0 Peoples Insight 25-29 40-44 0-1 Poll Diary 18-25 42-50 0-2 P-MARQ 22-31 39-49 0-1 Wee Preside 46-52 18-23 0-1 Mind Brink 44-49 21-25 0-1

