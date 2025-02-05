Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Manoj Tiwari confident of strong Victory, claims 'AAP's loss of trust'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manoj Tiwari

With the Delhi Assembly elections concluded and results set to be announced on February 8, BJP’s Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, has expressed strong confidence in his party’s performance. According to Tiwari, the BJP is poised to win at least 50 seats in the upcoming election, with widespread support from the people of Delhi who, he claims, have lost faith in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In a statement, Tiwari asserted that the BJP will secure significant victories in several constituencies, highlighting key seats like Patparganj, where he predicted a “strong victory” for BJP candidate Ravi Negi. He further claimed that AAP’s candidate, Awadh Ojha, would face defeat in this contest. Tiwari also confidently declared that BJP would secure a complete victory in the Shakur Basti seat, calling it a "100% win."

Allegations against AAP's leadership and corruption

Tiwari did not hold back from criticising AAP’s leadership, particularly targeting former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, whose name has been linked with allegations of corruption. According to Tiwari, the party’s association with controversial figures like Jain has left a lasting negative impression on the voters. He pointed out that the corruption under the leadership of individuals like Jain was symbolic of the party’s larger issues, which had caused the public to lose trust in AAP.

Tiwari aimed at AAP’s treatment of the people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal), accusing the party of calling them "fake and greedy." He also expressed his frustration over the way the AAP government allegedly treated the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, including supplying contaminated water in unauthorized colonies. He emphasized that despite such efforts, the people of Purvanchal were politically astute and could not be easily misled by the party’s tactics.

Predictions and political strategy for Delhi

Manoj Tiwari’s confidence extended to multiple Delhi constituencies, including Gokulpuri and Seemapuri, where he predicted BJP victories. He was particularly vocal about the failure of AAP to maintain its support base, claiming that the people of Delhi had already decided to defeat the party. Tiwari stated that exit polls might not accurately reflect the real outcome, but he was certain that the BJP would win around 50 seats, taking control of the Delhi Assembly.

Addressing speculation about AAP leaders, Tiwari claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s prospects of winning were doubtful and that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia would also lose his seat. He also mentioned the strong performance of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma, suggesting that the party’s candidates had made a mark on the electorate.

Cautious outlook on Congress’ role

While Tiwari dismissed Congress as a negligible force in this election, he acknowledged the presence of a few independent candidates who could surprise the voters with unexpected victories. Tiwari even expressed surprise at how the current voter base, in the absence of much noise, had effectively shown their disapproval of AAP by voting them out.

In the end, Manoj Tiwari’s words suggest that the BJP is gearing up for a major victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with a focused effort on reversing the political tide that had once favoured AAP. Whether the exit polls will match Tiwari’s confidence or not, only time will tell as the people of Delhi await the final election results on February 8.