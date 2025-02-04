Delhi Elections 2025 Date and Time: When will voting begin in Delhi on February 5?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Elections 2025 Date and Time

Delhi Elections 2025 Date and Time: Delhi elections 2025 is set to be held on February 5. The term of the 70-member Delhi assembly ends on February 23, and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is aiming for a third consecutive term. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is giving it a neck-to-neck competition to claim Delhi's throne after a long wait.

This is to be reiterated that Delhi is not a state but a union territory and is officially known as the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Along with an elected Assembly, it also has a Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Union Government.

Delhi Elections 2025 Voting Time

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting in Delhi will begin from 7 am onwards. The eligible voters will be able to cast their votes in the designated ballot. As per the official data, Delhi has around 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations. Of these, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

Notably, Voters need to carry their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any other approved government-issued identification like Aadhar to the polling booth to cast their votes.

To ensure smooth and fair elections, 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed.

Delhi Elections 2025

The assembly election in Delhi is a triangular fight with three parties – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress – in the fray. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, all national leaders worked unflaggingly to impress the voters. However, their party's fate will be decided after the voting on February 5.

Delhi Elections: All eyes on these candidates

Delhi chief minister Atishi, an AAP candidate, is contesting against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji constituency.

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is once again contesting from the New Delhi seat, where he is facing BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

One of the prominent leaders of AAP Manish Sisodia is running to win the Jangpura seat and is competing against BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.